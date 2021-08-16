Advertisement

2 killed in motorcycle crash in Mercer County

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) -Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash near Sherrard Sunday, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release.

Deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash on Knoxville Road. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the passenger was transported to Trinity Rock Island and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The names of the will not be released until family is notified by the Mercer County Coroner’s Office.

