3 injured in single-vehicle rollover crash in Henderson County

HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Henderson County early Sunday.

Henderson County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 5:52 a.m. to the U.S. 34 at 1900E, the east end of the Biggsville bypass, for a report of a rollover crash where a person was ejected.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found a 2003 Nissan Xterra lying on its side in the ditch.

Deputies learned the driver, Jacqueline Seals, 31, of Burlington, was driving west on U.S. 34 where the two-lane highway changes into four lanes.

According to the sheriff’s office, Seals did not navigate the lane changes and continued driving into the eastbound lanes.

She overcorrected the vehicle, causing it to skid out of control and roll several times. Seals was ejected from the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Her two passengers – 27-year-old Trenell Adams and a juvenile – were transported to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center by the Biggsville Ambulance Service and the Burlington Fire Department.

Seals was airlifted from the scene by MedForce.

The crash is under investigation.

