Burlington pool closes to work on ‘communication, policies’

(None)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington’s Dankward Park Pool is closing early for the season, according to the city’s Facebook post. The County Health Department says this comes after an inspection following “an incident” at the pool on August 4.

The city voluntarily closed the pool for the rest of the season to quote “focus on updating and improving communications, policies, and procedures.”

