A breakdown of the COVID-19 Delta variant and preventative measures

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - “Now over 90% of counties in the United States are experiencing substantial or high transmission,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

According to the CDC, officials are seeing more positive cases as the Delta variant continues to spread across the U.S. and in the QCA.

As of Friday, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 152 new cases of COVID-19.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 164 new cases of COVID-19 in Scott County last week.

According to Genesis Health Systems, 24 People were hospitalized with the virus, and the majority of those patients are unvaccinated.

“That’s numbers we haven’t seen since the first part of May, there is evidence that delta is going to be more prevalent in children than previous variants,” said Dr. Kurt Andersen, Chief Medical Officer of Genesis Health Systems.

The CDC says the Delta variant may cause more than 2x as many infections.

Experts say some data suggest the Delta variant might cause more severe illness than previous strains in unvaccinated people.

To help prevent the spread, the CDC recommends getting vaccinated and wearing a mask even if you are vaccinated.

The CDC also says if you have been exposed to COVID-19 or develop symptoms, you should get tested even if you are vaccinated.

