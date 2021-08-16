Crossing guards posted at new Bettendorf school on Aug. 23

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf is getting ready for the opening of its newest school and alerting drivers of an intersection where students may be crossing. Beginning Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, the police department will provide crossing guards at the intersection of Forest Grove Rd. and Spring Creek Drive for the opening of the new Forest Grove Elementary School. Crossing guards will be posted mornings and afternoons to ensure that children will be able to safely cross Forest Grove Road.

Drivers are urged to pay attention in the area since traffic backups will be possible as parents driop-off or pick-up students. A school zone speed limit of 25 m.p.h. will also be in effect on Forest Grove Road during school days from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Electronic signage will be installed to remind motorist to reduce their speed.

In another change, the police department evaluated its crossing guard positions around Grant Wood School. As a result, a crossing guard will no longer be posted at the intersection of Linden Lane and Hillside Drive. Police say that post had very few crossings and another crossing guard is available a short distance away at the intersection of Hillside Drive and Woodland Lane.

The Police Department will now provide a crossing guard at the intersection of Hillside Drive and Olympia Drive both before and after school.

