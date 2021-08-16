Advertisement

Gradual warming trend this week

Much need rain by the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL - A gradual warming trend will take place this week as heat and humidity both return by Wednesday and Thursday.  Today will continue with comfy temps and humidity as highs hit the mid 80s which is normal for this time of August.  Tuesday will bring a few more clouds, but temps and humidity will be slightly higher.  We will hit the 80s and 90s by mid week and possibly feel close to 100º by Thursday.  No significant rain chances appear until Friday afternoon into the weekend.  The area does need rain and it appears we will all see some at some point, but the most favored time frame appears to be early Saturday morning at this time.

TODAY: Sunny.  High: 84º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 62º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny.  High: 86º.

