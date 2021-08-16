Advertisement

Increasingly Warm & Humid This Week

Much needed rain by the weekend
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL - As we transition from a beautiful late summer day to a calm, cool night, look for a few changes ahead for the rest of the week—namely increasing temperatures, humidity and rain chances. It will be sunny and a bit warmer Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by showers and thunderstorms possible late day Thursday into Friday. Highs should reach the middle to upper 80′s by the end of the week, with more unsettled weather heading into the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 62°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY:  Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. High: 86°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Warm sunshine. A bit more humid. High: 89°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

