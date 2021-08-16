Man pleads guilty, sentenced to prison in Galesburg New Year’s Day shooting

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A man pleaded guilty Monday in connection with a shooting on New Year’s Day in Galesburg.

Shortly before his trial was set to begin, Kyle D. Reddick, 28, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and was sentenced to 26 years in prison.

He must serve 85%, or more than 22 years, of the sentence, Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin said in a media release.

“This is a good outcome,” he said in the release. “We have avoided the risks of trial while sending a strong message to the community that gun violence will not be tolerated.

“Let me make this message clear: If you commit a gun crime, you will go to prison.”

Around 2 a.m. Jan. 1, a woman had parked in the driveway of a friend’s house on Monroe Street to go to a party down the block, according to the release.

Three other people were in the car.

Before she could finish texting her friend that the car was in the driveway, Reddick came out of the house and began shooting into the car from the porch, according to the release.

Police have said all four people in the car were injured.

Reddick was arrested in late January by the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force in Las Vegas.

