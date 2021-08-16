Ragweed season begins in the Quad Cities

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Ragweed season is getting underway in the Quad Cities. Local allergist, Dr. Mark Blaser, has begun measuring ragweed pollen in Bettendorf.

He says it is measured in grains per cubic meter of air. He sets the range on patient symptoms and other factors with zero to 40 gr/m3 consider low; 50 to 90 gr/m3 moderate; and 100 to 140 gr/m3 in the high range. Anything above that is considered very high.

On Monday, the pollen count was 40 gr/m3, which is considered low, but people who have ragweed allergies will start to notice it.

Dr. Blaser says the ragweed season should last about a month

