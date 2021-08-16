Rock Island County Health Department reports 137 new cases of COVID-19 in three days

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Monday reported 137 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

That brings the total number of cases to 15,643 and 334 deaths. As of Monday, 23 people were hospitalized in the county with the virus.

The average age of newly infected patients is 32, according to the health department.

The new cases include:

One woman in her 80s

Three women in their 70s

Seven women in their 60s

Six women in their 50s

Eight women in their 40s

17 women in their 30s

15 women in their 20s

Three women in their teens

10 girls in their teens

12 girls younger than 13

Three men in their 70s

Three men in their 60s

Four men in their 50s

Nine men in their 40s

Nine men in their 30s

Seven men in their 20s

Four men in their teens

Seven boys in their teens

Eight boys younger than 13

One boy infant 1 or younger

The health department said they do not yet know whether the new cases had been vaccinated because it has not yet completed contact tracing in these cases.

“The vast majority of people in Rock Island County and across the country who become sick enough to be in the hospital have not been vaccinated,” Nita Ludwig, administrator of the health department, said. “Our three widely available vaccines are highly effective in preventing serious illness and death from the virus.

“Some breakthrough cases are expected because the vaccines have been shown to offer up to 95% protection from becoming seriously ill or dying from this virus. The vaccines remain our best tool in preventing cases from escalating, especially because the Delta variant is more contagious than previous strains of the virus.”

The health department said it is not yet offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for some immunocompromised patients.

“While the FDA and CDC have recommended a third vaccine dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for those who are significantly immunocompromised, the Illinois Department of Public Health yet has to implement the recommendation,” the health department said in a media release. “As soon as the health department receives guidance from the state for these booster shots, we will share our plans with traditional media and through social media.

“The federal agencies defined significantly immunocompromised people as those who have received solid organ transplants or are receiving cancer treatments. The FDA and CDC did not approve nor recommend boosters for people without compromised immune systems, nor for recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”

