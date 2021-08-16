Univ. of Iowa Health Care hosts Q & A on COVID-19 and kids

Iowa (KWQC) - As coronavirus cases rise across the country and kids return to school, the University of Iowa Health Care hosted a Q & A to refresh parents and guardians on COVID-19 and kids.

While COVID vaccines are widely available now in comparison to this time last year, children under the age of 12 aren’t yet eligible for one. Dr. Hao Tran, a pediatrician at UIHC answered questions to help keep families informed on how to protect unvaccinated kids, including high-risk kids who aren’t old enough to wear a mask.

“An important way to protect those kids is to vaccinate all the people that are close to them who are eligible for the vaccine,” Tran said.

Dr. Tran anticipates full use authorization for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to happen soon. As for those under the age of 12, she says Pfizer should be releasing their safety and efficacy data for five to 11-year-olds by the end of September.

“If it’s positive, I’m sure that they will apply for emergency authorization use, and it’s possible that we would have a vaccine available for those children. It’s hopeful, very hopeful, by the end of this year beginning of next year,” she said.

In addition, Moderna is supposed to release its data in the fall.

Dr. Tran says Moderna and Pfizer are doing a study on children six months to four years old and that data should come out soon after the other age group.

“I think a vaccine for younger children is on the horizon. I wish it were before school started but I’m glad that it’s coming.”

Another topic that was discussed was RSV, a respiratory virus with symptoms similar to COVID-19. Last week Unity Point announced a surge of RSV cases among children. Dr. Tran says that’s the case all over the country.

“The symptoms of COVID and RSV really overlap, so we cannot distinguish one from the other without testing. So usually if a child comes in with symptoms caused by RSV, we are testing them for both to know.”

She went onto say seeing cases of RSV is abnormal this time of year and because people were wearing masks during the winter months, there wasn’t an RSV season this past year. She said prevention measures like washing hands, social distancing, and staying home when sick can help.

With the delta variant being twice as contagious, keeping up with mitigations like hand washing, avoiding crowds, and more can help. Dr. Tran said it’s important for kids to get their annual physicals to address any chronic medical needs and to see how they’re doing.

UIHC has a tool kit with tips available for families on its website. You can watch the full Q & A here.

