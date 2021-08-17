Davenport police hosting Cops and Cones Ice Cream Social Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Association is holding a Cops and Cones Ice Cream Social from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday near the large fountain at Vander Veer Park.

The community will be treated to a free single dip Whitey’s ice cream cone or a Fla-vorice Popsicle and a meet and greet with Davenport officers.

The event originally was scheduled for Aug. 10 but was postponed due to the weather.

