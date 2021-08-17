Advertisement

Davenport police hosting Cops and Cones Ice Cream Social Tuesday

The Davenport Police Association is inviting the community to join them for the Cop's and Cones...
The Davenport Police Association is inviting the community to join them for the Cop’s and Cones Ice Cream Social.(KWQC Staff)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Association is holding a Cops and Cones Ice Cream Social from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday near the large fountain at Vander Veer Park.

The community will be treated to a free single dip Whitey’s ice cream cone or a Fla-vorice Popsicle and a meet and greet with Davenport officers.

The event originally was scheduled for Aug. 10 but was postponed due to the weather.

