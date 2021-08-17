Davenport police: Officer shot dog after it attacked him

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An investigation is underway after police say an officer shot a dog that attacked him during a call about a noise complaint early Tuesday.

According to a media release from the Davenport Police Department:

Officers responded at 12:16 a.m. to a multi-family apartment complex in the 6500 block of North Harrison Street for a report of loud music coming from an apartment.

An officer went into the common area of the apartment complex and heard loud music coming from the second floor.

After reaching the second-floor landing, the officer saw an apartment door standing completely open and could hear loud music coming from within the apartment. A large dog from within the apartment ran out into the hallway and attacked the officer.

The officer left the complex with the dog still actively attacking him. While outside, the officer fired his gun, stopping the dog from continuing the attack.

The officer suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was later released.

The dog was transported by its owners and received treatment, according to the release.

No other information was released. The case remains under investigation.

