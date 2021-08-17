East Moline Labor Day Parade canceled due to rising Covid-19 cases

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The recent increase in cases of COVID-19 has led to a decision to cancel the 2021 Labor Day Parade in East Moline. Dan Gosa, President of the Quad City Federation of Labor, released a statement saying local labor leaders have been concerned about recent reports of a surge in positive COVID 19 cases in the Quad City area, especially among younger people and children.

The 2021 annual East Moline Labor Day Parade was scheduled for Monday September 6. Any groups who have sent parade or advertising entries should contact Cecilia O’Brien with questions at 309-788-1303 or email at solidarity@quadcityfed.com. The QC Labor Day Parade Alliance will plan to publish its annual advertising book as a “Tribute to Labor”, as done in 2020.

The Quad City Federation of Labor represents over 60 local unions over 33,000 union workers and their families.

