Advertisement

East Moline Labor Day Parade canceled due to rising Covid-19 cases

File photo.
File photo.(Source: The Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The recent increase in cases of COVID-19 has led to a decision to cancel the 2021 Labor Day Parade in East Moline. Dan Gosa, President of the Quad City Federation of Labor, released a statement saying local labor leaders have been concerned about recent reports of a surge in positive COVID 19 cases in the Quad City area, especially among younger people and children. 

The 2021 annual East Moline Labor Day Parade was scheduled for Monday September 6. Any groups who have sent parade or advertising entries should contact Cecilia O’Brien with questions at 309-788-1303 or email at solidarity@quadcityfed.com. The QC Labor Day Parade Alliance will plan to publish its annual advertising book as a “Tribute to Labor”, as done in 2020. 

The Quad City Federation of Labor represents over 60 local unions over 33,000 union workers and their families.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in motorcycle crash in Mercer County
Davenport police: Officer shot dog after it attacked him
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
Bettendorf Police say this person is linked to an ongoing Identity Theft investigation.
Bettendorf police asking for assistance in locating person linked to identity theft investigation
DELTA VARIANT BREAKDOWN
A breakdown of the COVID-19 Delta variant and preventative measures

Latest News

At Midwest state fairs no masks required, vaccines are free
Warren County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found along railroad tracks
Robert E. Mitchell, 50, of Moline, is charged with aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony...
Moline police: Man assaulted wife, ran her over with SUV
The Rock Island County Health Department Monday reported 137 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.
Rock Island County Health Department reports 137 new cases of COVID-19 in three days