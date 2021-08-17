Erdman Construction now offers roofing services

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -

Erdman Construction is a premier custom home builder and remodeler in Geneseo that served the greater Quad Cities and surrounding communities for over twenty years. Neal Erdman joins PSL to announce the latest edition to his company’s service offerings.

Until just recently, Erdman has always subcontracted out for roofing services. But due to ongoing problems with relying on other contractors, Erdman has decided to start their own roofing and siding division. They can now do the roofing or new construction or remodeling jobs---plus serve our community as a roofing restoration service. Weather can be very hard on roofs in the Quad Cities region and the business has witnessed a great need to help homeowners protect their dwellings. Watch the segment to learn more!

Erdman’s professional communication system that has been in place since the beginning will continue as they fulfill the need for a goof reliable roofing contractor for the area. They can help walk clients through the insurance process after a storm, replace your roofing and/or siding, and have a result that is better than before the damage.

Homeowners that need a new roof because of age or you have had some damage due to recent storms, can contact Neal Erdman connectwithneal.com. Erdman will come out and do a roof inspection and get customers set in the right direction, whether it is for repair or replacement of a roof. See Facebook post embed below for a special roofing offer in effect through the end of August, 2021.

ERDMAN CONSTRUCTION / 105 S Chicago St. / Geneseo, Illinois / (309) 948-2123 / neal@erdmanconstruction.us

We are adding roofing as one of our main services. Go to our website and fill out the contact us form today for that... Posted by Erdman construction LLC on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

