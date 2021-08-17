Galesburg police investigating after possible human bones found in home

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Police Department is investigating after possible human bones were found in the attic of a home that is being renovated.

According to a police report, an officer responded at 4:40 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 400 block of East Losey Street.

According to the police report, one of the homeowners found a deteriorated cardboard box containing bones in the attic next to the chimney. One of the bones had the appearance of a human femur, according to the report.

Pieces of old newspaper were attached to the hip joint end of the bone, according to the report.

The homeowners had moved into the house in March. It sat vacant for a year before they bought it, according to the report.

Police say they have sent the bones away for testing.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.