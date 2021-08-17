Advertisement

Girl Scouts introduce new ‘Adventurefuls’ cookie

The cookie is described as “an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.”
Adventurefuls Cookie
Adventurefuls Cookie
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Girl Scout cookie lovers have a new reason to rejoice!

Adventurefuls” will become the newest Girl Scout cookie available nationwide and will join a lineup that includes the very popular Thin Mints and Samoas--Caramel deLites.

Introducing Adventurefuls™! 🤩 An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt....

Posted by Girl Scouts on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

According to the Girl Scouts, the cookie is “an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.”

Adventurefuls will be available during the next cookie season in 2022 which is from January to April.

You can visit girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as Adventurefuls and other Girl Scout cookies are on sale.

Adventurefuls Cookie
Adventurefuls Cookie

