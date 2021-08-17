Girl Scouts introduce new ‘Adventurefuls’ cookie

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Girl Scout cookie lovers have a new reason to rejoice!

“Adventurefuls” will become the newest Girl Scout cookie available nationwide and will join a lineup that includes the very popular Thin Mints and Samoas--Caramel deLites.

According to the Girl Scouts, the cookie is “an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.”

Adventurefuls will be available during the next cookie season in 2022 which is from January to April.

You can visit girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as Adventurefuls and other Girl Scout cookies are on sale.

