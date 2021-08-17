Advertisement

Increasingly warm and humid this week

Much needed rain by the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL - Quiet weather will continue today in the midwest leading to another day in the mid 80s with comfy humidity. Our weather pattern is blocked up so we will be dry through Thursday and heat and humidity will slowly build back in with heat indices peaking in the mid 90s by Thursday afternoon. A system will finally arrive on Friday/Saturday. While I think everyone will see much needed rain, there won’t be a lot of moisture with the system.  Thus, the drought development looks to continue in the short term.  Looking ahead to next week.  Warmer than normal temps will continue and a somewhat active weather pattern looks to set up.

TODAY: Sunny.  High: 87º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 65º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny.  High: 89º.

Increasingly Warm & Humid This Week
Increasingly Warm & Humid This Week
Your First Alert Forecast
