Lopiez is celebrating their 2 year anniversary
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The New York-style pizza joint has been a hit in the Quad Cities for two years now, and Andrew Lopez is throwing a celebration!
On Friday and Saturday, Lopiez is throwing a celebration in honor of being open for two years. These two days of fun will be filled with live music, vendors, food, and many unique performances including a freak show.
At the two-year celebration, you’ll find local vendors and food on both days.
Food Trucks:
- Smash Truck
- La Flama
- Stevies Eatz
- Lopiez Food Truck
- Cavort
- Oh So Sweet
Vendors:
- Abernathys
- Allied Barber
- Brick & Motar
- Monster Fest
- Cloud 9
- Gnar City
- Ragged Records
Friday
- The Druids
- Pit Lord
- Road Soda
- Matt Nicke (Side Show)
- Closing the night with a drag show
Saturday
- Horse Burner
- In The Whale
- Radkey
- SCW Wrestling
