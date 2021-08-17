Lopiez is celebrating their 2 year anniversary

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The New York-style pizza joint has been a hit in the Quad Cities for two years now, and Andrew Lopez is throwing a celebration!

On Friday and Saturday, Lopiez is throwing a celebration in honor of being open for two years. These two days of fun will be filled with live music, vendors, food, and many unique performances including a freak show.

At the two-year celebration, you’ll find local vendors and food on both days.

Food Trucks:

Smash Truck

La Flama

Stevies Eatz

Lopiez Food Truck

Cavort

Oh So Sweet

Vendors:

Abernathys

Allied Barber

Brick & Motar

Monster Fest

Cloud 9

Gnar City

Ragged Records

Friday

The Druids

Pit Lord

Road Soda

Matt Nicke (Side Show)

Closing the night with a drag show

Saturday

Horse Burner

In The Whale

Radkey

SCW Wrestling

