Lopiez is celebrating their 2 year anniversary

By Claire Crippen
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The New York-style pizza joint has been a hit in the Quad Cities for two years now, and Andrew Lopez is throwing a celebration!

On Friday and Saturday, Lopiez is throwing a celebration in honor of being open for two years. These two days of fun will be filled with live music, vendors, food, and many unique performances including a freak show.

At the two-year celebration, you’ll find local vendors and food on both days.

Food Trucks:

  • Smash Truck
  • La Flama
  • Stevies Eatz
  • Lopiez Food Truck
  • Cavort
  • Oh So Sweet

Vendors:

  • Abernathys
  • Allied Barber
  • Brick & Motar
  • Monster Fest
  • Cloud 9
  • Gnar City
  • Ragged Records

Friday

  • The Druids
  • Pit Lord
  • Road Soda
  • Matt Nicke (Side Show)
  • Closing the night with a drag show

Saturday

  • Horse Burner
  • In The Whale
  • Radkey
  • SCW Wrestling

