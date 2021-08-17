Man sentenced to probation for trying to lure child into car in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man was sentenced Monday to 30 months of probation for trying to lure a child into his car in October in Rock Island.

Jason M. Rottman, 43, also was sentenced to 188 days in jail with credit for time served in the Rock Island County Jail, according to court records.

He was found guilty of child abduction during a bench trial in February.

The incident happened on Oct. 11 in the 2400 block of McMillan Court in Rock Island.

According to court records, officers learned the child, then 5, was outside riding his bike and fell. Rottman then approached him.

A witness said he heard Rottman tell the child to come with him and that the child said, “I don’t know you.” According to court records, the witness said Rottman then said, “get in the f****** car,” and the child ran into his home.

Rottman began to walk away and was confronted by a Unity Point security staff member.

An officer spoke with Rottman, who said he saw the boy fall off the bike and had a similar fall when he was younger. He said he was trying to help the boy and denied trying to abduct him, according to court records.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.