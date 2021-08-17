Advertisement

Man sentenced to probation for trying to lure child into car in Rock Island

Jason Rottman, 43, of Bettendorf.
Jason Rottman, 43, of Bettendorf.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man was sentenced Monday to 30 months of probation for trying to lure a child into his car in October in Rock Island.

Jason M. Rottman, 43, also was sentenced to 188 days in jail with credit for time served in the Rock Island County Jail, according to court records.

He was found guilty of child abduction during a bench trial in February.

The incident happened on Oct. 11 in the 2400 block of McMillan Court in Rock Island.

According to court records, officers learned the child, then 5, was outside riding his bike and fell. Rottman then approached him.

A witness said he heard Rottman tell the child to come with him and that the child said, “I don’t know you.” According to court records, the witness said Rottman then said, “get in the f****** car,” and the child ran into his home.

Rottman began to walk away and was confronted by a Unity Point security staff member.

An officer spoke with Rottman, who said he saw the boy fall off the bike and had a similar fall when he was younger. He said he was trying to help the boy and denied trying to abduct him, according to court records.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in motorcycle crash in Mercer County
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
Bettendorf Police say this person is linked to an ongoing Identity Theft investigation.
Bettendorf police asking for assistance in locating person linked to identity theft investigation
DELTA VARIANT BREAKDOWN
A breakdown of the COVID-19 Delta variant and preventative measures
3 injured in single-vehicle rollover crash in Henderson County

Latest News

Increasing heat and humidity
Increasing heat and humidity
West Central School District votes to recommend masks, despite Pritzker's mandate
West Central School District’s recognition status lowered after defying Gov. Pritzker’s school mask mandate
The West Central School District in Henderson County is seeing a lower recognition status. The...
West Central School District recognition status lowered
A man pleaded guilty Monday in connection with a shooting on New Year’s Day in Galesburg
Man pleads guilty, sentenced to prison in Galesburg New Year’s Day shooting