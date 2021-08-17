Managing a healthy work-life balance

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Resilience Expert, Komal Minhas, explains how to manage a more healthy work-life balance and creating better boundaries at work and in relationships.

Take some time to self-reflect on your current work situation and assess what needs your attention most. Consider if your boundaries are being respected in regards to workload or time off. Notice if your work is creeping into your evenings and weekends and be proactive in reestablishing those boundaries for yourself.

Plan time off a few months in advance, and use your long weekends to explore or travel, or plan outdoor day trips. Having something to look forward to is so important for our well-being, so if you can, plan your time off sooner than later (even if you’re not going anywhere but home) so you can prevent burnout and create space to thrive.