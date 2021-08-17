Advertisement

At Midwest state fairs no masks required, vaccines are free

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - State Fairs in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin are offering COVID-19 vaccinations as the delta variant spreads across the country.

In Iowa, a vaccination booth nestled among corn dog and funnel cake stands vaccinated 150 people in the first four days of the fair, in a state where only half of the population is fully vaccinated. At the Indiana State Fair, 304 vaccines have been administered since July 30.

And at the Wisconsin State Fair in Milwaukee, 608 people were vaccinated over 11 days, perhaps enticed by the promise of a free cream puff pastry.

