Moline police: Man assaulted wife, ran her over with SUV

Robert E. Mitchell, 50, of Moline, is charged with aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony...
Robert E. Mitchell, 50, of Moline, is charged with aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony punishable by three to seven years in prison.(KWQC/Moline Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline man was arrested earlier this month after police say he assaulted his wife and ran her over with an SUV.

Robert E. Mitchell, 50, is charged with aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony punishable by three to seven years in prison.

On July 29, officers from the Moline Police Department responded to the 3500 block of 37th Street to investigate a pedestrian versus motor vehicle crash, police said in a media release.

According to the release, Mitchell assaulted his wife in the driveway of their home and then ran her over with an SUV. According to police, she was transported by the Moline Fire Department to Genesis Medical Center in Silvis with serious injuries.

Mitchell was arrested on Aug. 11 and was being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Moline Police Departments Criminal Investigations Division at 309- 524-2140.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

