Quad Cities refugee organization prepares for Afghan refugees

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - As events in Afghanistan continue to unfold, one local organization is preparing to welcome more refugees.

World Relief Quad Cities in Moline is currently working with government agencies to send employees to Ft. Lee to help get the paperwork in order.

As many try to take refuge in the U.S., refugee organizations will play a critical role.

“We are the only refugee resettlement agency in the area,” Erica Parrigin said, the communications associate at World Relief Quad Cities.

Organizations like World Relief welcomes refugees and assists with the transition of a new life. Its mission is to help vulnerable populations.

“We help accept refugees into the community and make them feel welcomed and also help navigate systems as they kind of get used to the culture,” she said.

The organization is anticipating an influx of refugees, as the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan unfolds. Parrigin said they’ll have a better estimate of how many as soon as next month.

“The refugee cap right now, which is the amount of refugees that are allowed into the country in any fiscal year, is around 60,000 and we’re hoping it’ll increase to 125,000 at least with everything that’s been going on.”

In the meantime, they’re continuing their mission and preparing to help more people.

“If you’re coming to a new country and you have fled war...anything that you’re trying to get away from...it’s really scary because you don’t come with anything with you. Like no possessions or anything and it’s good to have a safety net or a support system, at least something, to help you feel safe and accepted and welcomed.”

World Relief Quad Cities is looking for volunteers for their food pantry, housing preparation, and more. They’re also accepting donations including household items like pots and pans, bedding, and basic furniture.

Visit their website to learn more.

