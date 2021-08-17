Team Rubicon gears up for work in Haiti after devastating earthquake

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For QC native and Team Rubicon Co-Founder Jake Wood, he was shocked when he heard Haiti was struck by another massive earthquake. Saturday’s earthquake is just over a decade removed from another earthquake that killed hundreds of thousands back in 2010 and led to Wood creating Team Rubicon.

“It felt oddly surreal,” Wood said, “I awoke to the news of the Haiti earthquake and that’s really what the genesis for Team Rubicon and to see that nation struck again by such a devastating disaster was certainly heartbreaking.”

Since 2010 Team Rubicon has helped with all sorts of humanitarian aid ranging from disaster relief to COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Now, the group may be facing a tougher task dealing with this earthquake compared to the one in 2010.

“In the aftermath of the political turmoil that they’ve been facing over the last month and a half with the assassination of their president was going to be all the more challenging for them,” Wood said, “The one thing we knew early in COVID was that mother nature was not going to take a knee and give us any time off and so even from the beginning of last year we’ve been preparing our organizations and our teams to help operate effectively in a COVID environment.”

As Haiti and others still struggle to deal with COVID-19 and getting people vaccinated, Team Rubicon is requiring all team members to be vaccinated.

“We know that we will not serve as a vector for the disease while we’re down there on the ground and we can rest assured that our deployers will be safe,” Wood said.

As for the type of work Team Rubicon will be doing, they’ll be helping with the thousands who are critically injured as well as sanitation.

“We’ll be surging doctors, nurses, paramedics who have the right qualifications into the country, we’ll also be sending water sanitation specialists in to help with water sanitation and hygiene which will be really critical in the coming days,” Wood said.

As for those who aren’t able to help in Haiti, Wood suggests rallying behind Team Rubicon and other groups on the ground.

“In moments like this it’s really critical for Americans to unite behind our neighbors to the South in Haiti, organizations like Team Rubicon are going to be on the ground but understand that we are limited by the charitable dollars that are contributed to organizations like ours,” Wood said, “No single organization or government agency has all the resources or all the capabilities to meet what is an overwhelming need.”

Here are some groups Wood mentioned who will be working in Haiti with recovery aid and website links to donate:

teamrubiconusa.org

redcross.org/donate

World Central Kitchen, wck.org

Community Organized Relief Effort, coreresponse.org

