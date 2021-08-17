Temperatures (and Humidity) Rising This Week

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Scattered clouds will linger across the region this evening, but we should see at least partial clearing overnight with lows in the 60′s. It’ll be mostly sunny and warm Wednesday, with readings in the mid 80′s to near 90 degrees. Humidity will be creeping up as well, and that could make for a very warm and muggy Thursday with highs in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. In fact, the heat index could reach into the mid 90′s by afternoon. There will be shower and thunderstorm chances returning to the weather picture late Friday into Saturday, with some much needed rain. Temperatures will remain in the 80′s through the weekend.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and mild. Low: 65°. Wind: S 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Warm Sunshine and a few clouds. A bit more humid. High: 89°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid.. High: 90°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

