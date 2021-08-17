Warren County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found along railroad tracks

WARREN Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A body found along the Burlington Northern Railroad tracks about a half-mile west of the Knox/Warren County line near Cameron has been identified as Michael Johnson, 26, of Joliet.

Johnson’s body was discovered around 4 p.m. Aug. 11, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation determined Johnson was a passenger on an AMTRAK train heading to Chicago that day. The train passed through Warren County around 1 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Autopsy results are pending.

The circumstances of why Johnson departed from the moving train remain under investigation by the Warren County Coroner’s Office, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and Illinois State Police.

