Advertisement

Warren County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found along railroad tracks

(Gray News, file image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A body found along the Burlington Northern Railroad tracks about a half-mile west of the Knox/Warren County line near Cameron has been identified as Michael Johnson, 26, of Joliet.

Johnson’s body was discovered around 4 p.m. Aug. 11, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation determined Johnson was a passenger on an AMTRAK train heading to Chicago that day. The train passed through Warren County around 1 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Autopsy results are pending.

The circumstances of why Johnson departed from the moving train remain under investigation by the Warren County Coroner’s Office, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and Illinois State Police.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in motorcycle crash in Mercer County
Davenport police: Officer shot dog after it attacked him
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
Bettendorf Police say this person is linked to an ongoing Identity Theft investigation.
Bettendorf police asking for assistance in locating person linked to identity theft investigation
DELTA VARIANT BREAKDOWN
A breakdown of the COVID-19 Delta variant and preventative measures

Latest News

At Midwest state fairs no masks required, vaccines are free
Robert E. Mitchell, 50, of Moline, is charged with aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony...
Moline police: Man assaulted wife, ran her over with SUV
File photo.
East Moline Labor Day Parade canceled due to rising Covid-19 cases
The Rock Island County Health Department Monday reported 137 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.
Rock Island County Health Department reports 137 new cases of COVID-19 in three days