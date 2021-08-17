What’s the good news in August?
Sean Leary from QuadCities.com shares the good news in August from around the Quad Cities.
- Ravon Johnson Taylor was awarded the McKenzie Foundation & Uncharted Learning 2021 GritGrant award.
- He was chosen as one of four recipients from across the country and is the first Rock Island High School Student to win the award. Ravon graduated in 2021, but came back on August 9 to receive his award and meet with Jim McKenzie from the foundation over Zoom. Along with the award, Ravon received $2,500 from the foundation
- GritGrants are based on a student’s Grit and Character. Elements of “Grit” include:
- Optimism, confidence, and creativity
- Resilience despite fear
- Laser-like focus on meaningful goals
- Excellence not perfection
- Character - ways of thinking, acting, and feeling that benefit others as well as ourselves
- Two Quad-Cities Teens Competing In National Rowing Championships
- Incoming University of Minnesota rower Ella Saunders has been named to the U.S. Under 19 National Team, for the 2021 World Rowing Junior Championships last week
- Ella is a native of North Liberty, Iowa and a three-year member of the Y Quad Cities junior rowing team
- Saunders is coming off of a national title with the program’s girls quadruple sculls at the 2021 US Rowing Youth National Regatta and two national titles at the 2021 US Rowing Summer National Championship in the women’s under-19 double sculls and women’s under-23 double sculls
- Rocky Students Named as Charles O. Austin Scholars
- The board recognized 65 students who have maintained a 3.5 GPA or above for 6 semesters
- The designation was established by the Board of Education in honor of Charles O. Austin, Jr., who served District #41 for 14 years as Rock Island High School Principal and for 7 years as Superintendent of Schools. Austin demanded excellence, was a role-model for achievement, and directly impacted the lives of thousands of our communities’ youth.
- Julie Hansen, daughter of the late Chuck Austin III and granddaughter of Charles O. Austin Jr., attended to present the certificates
- Hunter Classic Teeing Off To Help Local Youth
- The 2021 Hunter Classic, benefiting the HAVlife Foundation, will be held Monday, October 4, 2021, at Crow Valley Country Club. Registration will be held at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. A total of 144 golfers can compete.
- Registration fees: $195/player or $780/team. Registration includes 18 holes of golf with cart, golfer gift, bag lunch, on-course beverages, and dinner & program following golf. Visit the homepage for more details and to register.
- Cambridge is Among First Recipients of Community Heart & Soul $10K Seed Grant
- This grant and program provide the potential to transform the community through Community Heart & Soul, a resident-driven community development process that leads to increased local pride, more viable economic development projects, and stronger community connections. The Village of Cambridge is providing matching funds and will work with Heart & Soul Coach, Jason Neises of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, to launch community development efforts using the Community Heart & soul process.
- Veterans Eligible for Home Base Help in Scott County
- Veterans who put their boots - and roots - in Scott County now may be eligible for up to $8,250 in relocation incentives after the county’s new designation as a Home Base Iowa community. The designation involves area partners including Scott County, the City of Davenport and the Quad Cities Chamber.
- Davenport Schools Students Can Eat for Free in Coming School Year
- All Davenport Community School students will get free breakfast and lunch during the 2021-2022 school year, as part of the Seamless Summer Option funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that will allow all students to eat for free every day, regardless of income.
