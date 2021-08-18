CASI’s St. Patrick’s Day ﻿5K Race canceled for second time

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - CASI’s St. Patrick’s Day 5K Race has been canceled for the second time this year.

The race typically takes place in March but was rescheduled for August 28, 2021, due to COVID-19. According to CASI, the cancelation is “due to the tremendous increase in the COVID positivity rate and growing number of positive COVID cases in the Quad Cities.” CASI leaders say they consulted with the local health department, sponsors, and the Board of Directors to make the decision.

The race is now rescheduled for Saturday, March 12, 2022. If you had already registered for this year’s race, you are automatically registered for next year’s race.

