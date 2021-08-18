Deere begins contract negotiations with UAW

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Deere & Company and the United Auto Workers Union have started negotiations on a new labor agreement. The current six-year contract covers about 10,100 production and maintenance employees at 12 Deere facilities and expires on Oct.1.

In Iowa, the facilities include Davenport Works, Des Moines Works, Dubuque Works, Ottumwa Works, and Waterloo Works, including Tractor and Cab Assembly, Engine Works, and the Foundry. In Illinois, workers at Harvester Works in East Moline, North American Parts Distribution Center in Milan, and the Seeding Group and Cylinder Division in Moline are under the contract. In Kansas, there is one facility, Coffeyville Works.

A separate agreement also is being negotiated to cover nearly 100 production and maintenance employees at Deere parts facilities in Denver and Atlanta.

In a news release, the company says Deere has “worked constructively with organized labor to provide competitive compensation and rewarding careers allowing employees, their families, and communities to prosper.”

While some past contract talks have been negotiated down to the wire, according to a KWQC-TV archives, the last UAW strike at Deere was in 1986.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.