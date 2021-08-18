Advertisement

Deere begins contract negotiations with UAW

New John Deere tractors Source: (KTRE Staff)
New John Deere tractors Source: (KTRE Staff)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Deere & Company and the United Auto Workers Union have started negotiations on a new labor agreement. The current six-year contract covers about 10,100 production and maintenance employees at 12 Deere facilities and expires on Oct.1.

In Iowa, the facilities include Davenport Works, Des Moines Works, Dubuque Works, Ottumwa Works, and Waterloo Works, including Tractor and Cab Assembly, Engine Works, and the Foundry. In Illinois, workers at Harvester Works in East Moline, North American Parts Distribution Center in Milan, and the Seeding Group and Cylinder Division in Moline are under the contract. In Kansas, there is one facility, Coffeyville Works.

A separate agreement also is being negotiated to cover nearly 100 production and maintenance employees at Deere parts facilities in Denver and Atlanta.

In a news release, the company says Deere has “worked constructively with organized labor to provide competitive compensation and rewarding careers allowing employees, their families, and communities to prosper.”

While some past contract talks have been negotiated down to the wire, according to a KWQC-TV archives, the last UAW strike at Deere was in 1986.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport police: Officer shot dog after it attacked him
Robert E. Mitchell, 50, of Moline, is charged with aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony...
Moline police: Man assaulted wife, ran her over with SUV
Jason Rottman, 43, of Bettendorf.
Man sentenced to probation for trying to lure child into car in Rock Island
The LeClaire Police Department, LeClaire Fire Department, and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office...
Police, fire respond to crash in Scott County Wednesday
Warren County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found along railroad tracks

Latest News

The band will perform at this year's Freedom Festival in East Moline.
Freedom Festival features music and crafts in East Moline
The LeClaire Police Department, LeClaire Fire Department, and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office...
Police, fire respond to crash in Scott County Wednesday
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Start date delayed for Illinois Quad Cities Catholic schools due to rising COVID-19 cases
Man sentenced to probation for trying to lure child into car in Rock Island
Man sentenced to probation for trying to lure child into car in Rock Island