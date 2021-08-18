Advertisement

Dixon Park District to approve new Phase 1 facility Wednesday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Dixon Park District is expected to approve the construction of a new Phase 1 Facility Wednesday.

The facility will be located in the Meadows, next to the Water Wonderland Splash Park and will consist of a community room, two regulation-sized courts, batting cages, and Park District administration offices, according to a press release.

The facility is being built with expansion in mind.

“The Phase 1 Facility is just the beginning. This facility will meet the park district’s basic needs, but future phases will meet the entire communities needs,” Executive Director Duane Long said.

Phase 2 and Phase 3 would include a pool, indoor turf fields, and other indoor amenities, according to the release. These phases would be based on community input and partnerships.

The Dixon City Council approved a contribution of $700,000 toward the facility. Other significant partners include Sauk Valley Bank, Trinity Financial, and Tom and Kathi Sherman, according to the release.

The total cost of the facility is expected to be $2.9 million.

If approved, Long will release timeline details and concept images of the new facility.

