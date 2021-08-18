Advertisement

Food Truck Fight visits Muscatine

By Claire Crippen
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -

Muscatine is the newest location to Food Truck Fight! Bobby Ray Bunch explains that this will take place along the Mississippi River, Muscatine’s historic downtown district will have food trucks, live music, and plenty of space to enjoy time with family and friends. The Food Truck Fight will be on September 18 from noon- 8 p.m. that Saturday!

How it works: The General Admission or VIP options gain access to the event. Each truck will have a $3 sample item and their additional full menu for that day for you to purchase. Additionally, we’ll have a fully stocked beverage tent. You buy your food and drink, and they will provide the entertainment for all ages!

Live music schedule: 12-2 p.m. Frankie Joe & Kinfolk, 2:30-5 p.m. The Stone Flowers, and 5:30-8 p.m. Haphazard

