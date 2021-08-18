Advertisement

Freedom Festival features music and crafts in East Moline

The band will perform at this year's Freedom Festival in East Moline.
The band will perform at this year's Freedom Festival in East Moline.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - This year’s Freedom Festival will be held on Saturday, August 21st. Activities will be centered around Runners Park, 742 15th Ave.

The family-friendly event begins at 1 p.m. with a corn hole (bags) torment, followed by a car show at 2 p.m. Music at the Runners Park stage will include Big River Brass Band from 3-4 p.m., followed by Dani Lynn Howe Band from 4-7 p.m.. followed by headliner Final Mix Show Band from 8-11 p.m.

Food and craft vendors will line the streets of 15th Ave during the Freedom Festival.

