Freedom Festival features music and crafts in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - This year’s Freedom Festival will be held on Saturday, August 21st. Activities will be centered around Runners Park, 742 15th Ave.

The family-friendly event begins at 1 p.m. with a corn hole (bags) torment, followed by a car show at 2 p.m. Music at the Runners Park stage will include Big River Brass Band from 3-4 p.m., followed by Dani Lynn Howe Band from 4-7 p.m.. followed by headliner Final Mix Show Band from 8-11 p.m.

Food and craft vendors will line the streets of 15th Ave during the Freedom Festival.

