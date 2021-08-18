Advertisement

Garth Brooks cancels next 5 stops on stadium tour because of COVID surge

The country star canceled shows in Cincinnati, Charlotte, North Carolina, Baltimore,...
The country star canceled shows in Cincinnati, Charlotte, North Carolina, Baltimore, Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Nashville, Tennessee.(Brent N. Clarke | Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Garth Brooks pulled the plug Wednesday on the next five stops of his stadium tour, citing the latest wave of COVID-19.

The country star canceled shows in Cincinnati, Charlotte, North Carolina, Baltimore, Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Nashville, Tennessee.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows, but with a hopeful heart we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us,” Brooks said on his website.

Ticketmaster will automatically issue refunds to fans with tickets.

Brooks hopes to reschedule the shows for 2022.

The Grammy winner performed over the weekend at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, KOLN-TV reported.

“The joy I have seen in everyone’s faces as live music returns has been more than worth our constant diligence to maintain safety protocols not only for the fans, but for our band, the crew and the hard working staff in these stadiums,” Brooks said.

“Their dedication to safety for the people who fill those seats has been a miracle to watch and a blessing to receive. I am truly grateful.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport police: Officer shot dog after it attacked him
Robert E. Mitchell, 50, of Moline, is charged with aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony...
Moline police: Man assaulted wife, ran her over with SUV
Jason Rottman, 43, of Bettendorf.
Man sentenced to probation for trying to lure child into car in Rock Island
West Central School District votes to recommend masks, despite Pritzker's mandate
West Central School District’s recognition status lowered after defying Gov. Pritzker’s school mask mandate
2 killed in motorcycle crash in Mercer County

Latest News

Police in New York issued an Amber Alert for Jaila Puello, 7, of Queens. The suspect is Jean...
Amber Alert: 7-year-old in N.Y. believed in immediate danger
FILE - Sam Hunt performs at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in New York on Dec. 31,...
Country star Sam Hunt pleads guilty to drinking and driving
FILE - In this June 16, 2021, file photo migrants stand stand in line at a respite center after...
US moves to cut backlog of asylum cases at US-Mexico border
Tropical Storm Fred turned into a depression and dumped several inches of rain across western...
Tropical Depression Fred threatens mudslides in New York; Grace a hurricane