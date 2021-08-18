Immersion blending 101

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Hy-Vee Dietitian Nina Struss introduces and explains what Hy-Vee Homegrown means when you see the label on food products. This label means your produce is fresh and local. Hy-Vee works with over 350 Midwest farmers to provide the highest-quality fruits and vegetables from within 200 miles of each store. When you buy produce that has been grown nearby, your money stays within the community and can be reinvested into other local businesses and services. Buying food from community farmers is one of the best ways to help them support their business and expand, and in turn, create new jobs and growth within your community. Local produce is grown in-season for your area and harvested when ripe for best quality and flavor! Examples you may find in store: sweet corn, bell peppers, cucumbers, green beans, squash and more.

Nina demonstrates what Immersion blenders have to offer with them being convenient hand-held appliances that don’t take up extra space in your kitchen. This blender is compact and portable allowing you to use it around the kitchen as needed. Immersion blenders are easy-to-clean, all you do is simply wipe down the body with a damp cloth and wash the rest of the blender in soapy water. Also, this blender is inexpensive and fast with the ability to puree soups in the pot without transferring to a blender, beat eggs to create fluffy omelets, froth hot milk, blend salad dressings, and even crush ice for slushies and cocktails.

Homegrown Tomato Salsa

4 large HyVee homegrown tomatoes, chopped

1/2 cup red onion, chopped

1/2 cup lightly packed fresh basil leaves

3 TBSP fresh lime juice

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 TSP salt

Directions:

Combine tomatoes, onion, basil, lime juice, jalapeno, garlic and salt in a 2-quart bowl Using the S-blade attachment on an immersion blender, mix until nearly smooth. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve; discard liquid. Cover and refrigerate up to 3 days

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.