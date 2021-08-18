Meet Danny, the pet of the week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Vickie Sanders from Animal Aid Humane Society introduces Danny, an 11 month old Pomeranian puppy that is up to date in shots and has been neutered. Danny gets along with other dogs and cats, and still has puppy energy! Visit Animal Aid Humane Society to visit with Danny and give him a loving home.

The Animal Aid Humane Society has an ongoing fundraiser for the shelter, they have a handy-man on hand that is fixing up lawn mowers and snowblowers with all proceeds from the tune-ups going towards the shelter. Reach out to the Human Society for more information and where to drop your mowers/snowblowers at.

