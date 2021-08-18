More itchy eyes and runny noses as the ragweed pollen count rises

Quad Cities (KWQC) - Local Allergist Dr. Mark Blaser says ragweed season is underway and the pollen county will soon increase.

Tuesday Dr. Blaser says ragweed pollen counts were low but this trend will quickly change.

“The counts are still a little low, but literally they will probably rise probably within 2-3 days I would imagine, at the latest, and as you start getting counts above 50 I’d say most people who are sensitive to ragweed will start to feel symptoms at that point,” said Dr. Blaser.

He says symptoms itchy eyes, sneezing, stuffy runny nose, and congestion.

Later you could get very low grade headaches, fatigue and have a little harder time concentrating.

As of Tuesday the ragweed pollen count was considered low, with 30 grains per cubic meter of air, levels are expected to be moderate Wednesday.

To learn more on how to read ragweed pollen levels click here.

Dr. Blaser also recommends those who are sensitive to ragweed should push their outdoor activities to the evening time, as pollen levels are the highest in the morning.

