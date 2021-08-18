One person dead after ATV crash in Henry County, IA

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the Henry County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office, one person is dead after a single ATV crash Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a report of a farming accident near Jewel Avenue and Salem Road on private property. When deputies arrived, they found the sole occupant dead.

The identity of the person is being withheld pending family notification.

