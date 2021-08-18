Advertisement

One person dead after ATV crash in Henry County, IA

The crash happened Tuesday.
An ATV crash in Henry County, Iowa left one person dead.
By Jenna Jackson
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the Henry County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office, one person is dead after a single ATV crash Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a report of a farming accident near Jewel Avenue and Salem Road on private property. When deputies arrived, they found the sole occupant dead.

The identity of the person is being withheld pending family notification.

