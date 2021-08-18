Advertisement

Patchy fog this morning

Rain chances heading into the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Patchy fog will be found as you head out the door this morning.  This is a sign of increased humidity across the area that will continue to build for the rest of the week.  Highs today will reach the upper 80s and low 90s.  We will repeat this forecast for Thursday and the daylight hours on Friday.  A system will approach on Friday night leading to a chance for much needed rain into Saturday morning.  Models have slowed the system a bit, so most of the rain will happen after sunset on Friday and before sunrise on Saturday.  This should limit any chances for severe weather in our area.  Sunday will be between two systems, thus we can expect more sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.

TODAY: Sunny.  High: 89º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 69º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny.  High: 90º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Davenport police: Officer shot dog after it attacked him
Jason Rottman, 43, of Bettendorf.
Man sentenced to probation for trying to lure child into car in Rock Island
Robert E. Mitchell, 50, of Moline, is charged with aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony...
Moline police: Man assaulted wife, ran her over with SUV
West Central School District votes to recommend masks, despite Pritzker's mandate
West Central School District’s recognition status lowered after defying Gov. Pritzker’s school mask mandate
2 killed in motorcycle crash in Mercer County

Latest News

Increasingly warmer and more humid through the rest of the week.
Temperatures (and Humidity) Rising This Week
Increasingly warmer and more humid through the rest of the week.
Temperatures (and Humidity) Rising This Week
Increasingly warmer and more humid through the rest of the week.
Your First Alert Forecast
Increasing heat and humidity
Increasingly warm and humid this week