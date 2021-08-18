Patchy fog this morning

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Patchy fog will be found as you head out the door this morning. This is a sign of increased humidity across the area that will continue to build for the rest of the week. Highs today will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. We will repeat this forecast for Thursday and the daylight hours on Friday. A system will approach on Friday night leading to a chance for much needed rain into Saturday morning. Models have slowed the system a bit, so most of the rain will happen after sunset on Friday and before sunrise on Saturday. This should limit any chances for severe weather in our area. Sunday will be between two systems, thus we can expect more sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 89º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 69º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 90º.

