Police, fire respond to crash in Scott County Wednesday

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The LeClaire Police Department, LeClaire Fire Department, and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash near 240th Street and Great River Road near Princeton late Wednesday morning.

A TV6 crew on scene said the vehicle hit a telephone pole, knocking it down. MidAmerican Energy Company is also on scene.

No serious injuries were reported.

As of 11:45 a.m., there is a detour at Great River Road and 235th Street, according to police.

