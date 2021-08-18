Advertisement

Police, fire respond to crash in Scott County Wednesday

The LeClaire Police Department, LeClaire Fire Department, and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office...
The LeClaire Police Department, LeClaire Fire Department, and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash near 240th Street and Great River Road.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The LeClaire Police Department, LeClaire Fire Department, and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash near 240th Street and Great River Road near Princeton late Wednesday morning.

A TV6 crew on scene said the vehicle hit a telephone pole, knocking it down. MidAmerican Energy Company is also on scene.

No serious injuries were reported.

As of 11:45 a.m., there is a detour at Great River Road and 235th Street, according to police.

TV6 is working to get more information.

