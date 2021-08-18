Police, fire respond to crash in Scott County Wednesday
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The LeClaire Police Department, LeClaire Fire Department, and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash near 240th Street and Great River Road near Princeton late Wednesday morning.
A TV6 crew on scene said the vehicle hit a telephone pole, knocking it down. MidAmerican Energy Company is also on scene.
No serious injuries were reported.
As of 11:45 a.m., there is a detour at Great River Road and 235th Street, according to police.
TV6 is working to get more information.
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.