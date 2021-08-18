President Biden to announce booster shot plan

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Wednesday, August 18th, President Joe Biden will announce his plan for COVID-19 booster shots.

Sources say his plan could offer boosters as early as September.

However, some health experts are wanting to hold off until more data is released from the CDC.

”There are data emerging from Israel, from the United Kingdom that look as if the immunity may be waning but it’s unclear what is waning. I would hope that their guidance is nuanced enough so that people can choose,” said Dr. Leana Wen, Emergency Physician.

Experts say preliminary data suggest the general population might need a booster about 8 months after their final dose.

Boosters must first be FDA approved to be offered and if so, health care workers, nursing home residents, and the elderly will be prioritized to get shots first.

So far officials have gathered data for Phizer and Moderna shots, but are still gathering data for Johnson and Johnson’s one shot vaccine.

President Biden is expected to give his announce Wednesday afternoon.

