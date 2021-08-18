Quad Cities Comeback: Pandemic recovery still underway

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Quad Cities region has worked towards a recovery.

In the third and fourth quarters of 2020, the area saw substantial recovery following the major shutdowns in March, but it slowed from there.

“We hit 2021 sideways. And any number of indicators we look at show the same basic story, Kenneth Kriz, Director & Professor of the Institute for Illinois Public Finance at the University of Illinois Springfield said.

According to tax data from the major area cities, the economy has recovered some after a steep drop, but with limited additional growth.

Some indicators according to Kriz, who analyzed the local economy, include continued supply chain issues caused from the pandemic.

“It’s quite possible some of the industries the region is strong in were more heavily affected by those types of issues,” Kriz said.

Another indicator is hotel, motel tax. The amount collected by the city of Davenport, for example, is slightly under pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter of 2021.

Despite this, Kriz expects the economy will return to its previous rate of growth by the end of this year.

“Things are going to start looking like a more normal economy,” Kriz said.

Although the numbers appear to show stagnant overall growth in the area, there has been strong progress for some businesses.

“The Quad Cities Chamber with the amount of projects we’ve been working on has been nearly double the previous year,” Paul Rumler, President & CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber, said, “We’ve been seeing a lot more business activity occurring in the Quad Cities region.”

The city of Davenport recently secured a deal for a new one thousand job Amazon Distribution Center. Other businesses, including DivvyDose, are adding hundreds of new jobs.

The area has also seen dozens of new businesses open since the pandemic began, including in downtown Davenport where 32 new businesses have opened in the past year, according to the chamber.

According to the chamber, six major projects in the area have created more than 1,300 new jobs.

