Resources for veterans as crisis in Afghanistan continues

As veterans watch the retaking of the country by the Taliban, veterans say this is a critical time to listen and support.
By Talya Faggart and Collin Schopp
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The outcome of the 20-year long conflict in Afghanistan is prompting strong emotions. As veterans watch the retaking of the country by the Taliban, veterans say this is a critical time to listen and support.

TV6 reached out to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs who says veterans can have mixed feelings about the current situation overseas.

“It’s just really important to have somebody. Some people who are not only personally invested but also have some training and experience in the background as well, so they can also help teach others on what kinds of signs to look for, where to reach out to for help, how to be supportive, and just be there for something,” said Robert Otto, a veteran and suicide prevention coordinator for the VA.

Otto said there are resources and services available for vets who may be looking for help or for those who are concerned about someone.

“It’s also very important to realize too that it really takes a village. Whether it’s veterans and non-veterans alike, suicide prevention education, and efforts alike really takes some deliberate and collaborative effort on the community level,” he said.

Local Resources:

  • Quad Cities Community Based Outpatient Clinic (Davenport, IA): 563-332-8528
  • Quad Cities Vet Center (East Moline, IL)
    • Local Facility: 309-755-3260
    • National Program: 1-877-WAR-VETS (1-877-927-8387)
    • Vetcenter.va.gov (includes information and Vet Center facility locator)
  • Davenport Community Resource & Referral Center: 563-328-5800
  • National VA Enrollment Hotline: 1-877-222-VETS (if not already enrolled with VA)

Veterans Crisis Line (available 24/7/365 via Talk, Chat, or Text):

Informational Resources:

