Rock Island County Board calls for resignation of County Auditor following suspected wire fraud theft

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - During Tuesday’s Rock Island County Board meeting, board members in a nearly unanimous motion called for the resignation of the county Auditor and Deputy Auditor. The call for resignation comes after Sheriff Gerry Bustos and Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard Brunk announced an investigation Friday into a suspected theft of more than $115,000 via wire fraud.

Officials said the contact between the suspected fraudulent account and the office began June 1 with the first and second transfer of money taking place on June 18 and July 23 respectively.

The account is currently frozen with just $9,000 remaining. As the investigation continues, no suspect or suspects have yet to be identified. Officials do not believe the county was an active participant in the fraud.

