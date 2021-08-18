Rock Island County Health Department reports death of man in his 20s from COVID-19

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Wednesday reported the death of a man in his 20s from COVID-19.

The man, who died at home, is the youngest county resident to die from the virus, according to the health department.

“We are heartbroken for his family and friends,” Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said. “We send our deepest condolences.

“We are seeing younger patients become seriously ill from this virus. Almost 78% percent of our residents age 65 and older are vaccinated, but just less than 50% of people ages 18-64 have been. Our three highly effective vaccines are by far the best tools we have in the fight against this virus.”

The total number of deaths reported in the county now stands at 335.

The health department also reported 106 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 15,749 since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday, 29 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 30.

The new cases are:

Five women in their 60s

Eight women in their 50s

Seven women in their 40s

10 women in their 30s

Two women in their 20s

Three women in their teens

17 girls in their teens

10 girls younger than 13

One girl infant 1 or younger

Two men in their 80s

One man in his 70s

Four men in their 60s

Four men in their 50s

Five men in their 40s

One man in his 30s

Five men in their 20s

Two men in their teens

Eight boys in their teens

10 boys younger than 13

One boy infant 1 or younger

