Rock Island County Health Department reports death of man in his 20s from COVID-19
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Wednesday reported the death of a man in his 20s from COVID-19.
The man, who died at home, is the youngest county resident to die from the virus, according to the health department.
“We are heartbroken for his family and friends,” Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said. “We send our deepest condolences.
“We are seeing younger patients become seriously ill from this virus. Almost 78% percent of our residents age 65 and older are vaccinated, but just less than 50% of people ages 18-64 have been. Our three highly effective vaccines are by far the best tools we have in the fight against this virus.”
The total number of deaths reported in the county now stands at 335.
The health department also reported 106 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 15,749 since the pandemic began.
As of Wednesday, 29 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 30.
The new cases are:
- Five women in their 60s
- Eight women in their 50s
- Seven women in their 40s
- 10 women in their 30s
- Two women in their 20s
- Three women in their teens
- 17 girls in their teens
- 10 girls younger than 13
- One girl infant 1 or younger
- Two men in their 80s
- One man in his 70s
- Four men in their 60s
- Four men in their 50s
- Five men in their 40s
- One man in his 30s
- Five men in their 20s
- Two men in their teens
- Eight boys in their teens
- 10 boys younger than 13
- One boy infant 1 or younger
