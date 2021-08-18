Advertisement

Shops with Hops in Muscatine

By Claire Crippen
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -

On Saturday, August 28 in Downtown Muscatine, Shops with Hops will be happening! Local and regional breweries will be pouring samples of their beer in the shops of downtown. 300 glasses are sold so you can try as many beers as you’d like without the long lines. After sampling the beers, meet the faces behind your favorite beers - the Brew Masters. Have a glass of beer and chat with these creative Brew Masters! There is an after party at Contrary Brewing with giveaways, raffles, and much more.

How to participate:

  1. Buy your ticket and read the details HERE
  2. Pick up your glass and event map! Glass pickup will begin at 2:30 p.m. in Riverside Park
  3. Your map will tell you which shops are hosting which breweries
  4. Meet at Contrary Brewing for raffle prizes - all proceeds will benefit Getting Heroes Home

