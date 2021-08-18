Advertisement

Start date delayed for Illinois Quad Cities Catholic schools due to rising COVID-19 cases

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Illinois Quad City Catholic schools are delaying the start of the school year due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The opening of the school year is now tentatively slated for Monday for Alleman High School and Jordan Catholic School, both in Rock Island, Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy in East Moline, and Seton Catholic School in Moline.

Dr. Sharon Weiss, superintendent of the Office of Catholic Schools for the Peoria Diocese, said in a memo this week that the decision was made after consulting with the principals of area Catholic schools and the Rock Island County Public Health Department.

Rock Island County is at a “high” level of community transition, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments

The CDC defines levels of community transmission as the total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days that is equal to or greater than 11.

Weiss also noted in the release that Rock Island County has a positivity rate of 11%.

Alleman began the 2021-2022 school year Monday, Aug. 16. However, school will not be in session for the rest of the week.

The Office of Catholic Schools will review community transmission levels and positivity rates on Friday to determine whether schools will open on Monday, Weiss said. A decision on indoor sports also will be reviewed on Friday.

