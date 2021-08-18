Advertisement

Temperatures (and Humidity) Rising This Week

Rain chances heading into the weekend
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Scattered clouds will linger across the region this evening, but we should see at least partial clearing overnight with lows in the lower to middle 60′s. It’ll be mostly sunny and warm Wednesday, with readings in the mid 80′s to near 90 degrees. Humidity will be creeping up as well, and that could make for a very warm and muggy Thursday with highs in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. In fact, the heat index could reach into the mid 90′s by afternoon. There will be shower and thunderstorm chances returning to the weather picture late Friday into Saturday, with some much needed rain. Temperatures will remain in the 80′s through the weekend.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and mild. Low: 65°. Wind: S 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Warm sunshine and a few clouds. A bit more humid. High: 89°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid. High: 90°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

2 killed in motorcycle crash in Mercer County
Davenport police: Officer shot dog after it attacked him
Jason Rottman, 43, of Bettendorf.
Man sentenced to probation for trying to lure child into car in Rock Island
Robert E. Mitchell, 50, of Moline, is charged with aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony...
Moline police: Man assaulted wife, ran her over with SUV
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision

Latest News

Increasingly warmer and more humid through the rest of the week.
Temperatures (and Humidity) Rising This Week
Increasingly warmer and more humid through the rest of the week.
Your First Alert Forecast
Increasing heat and humidity
Increasingly warm and humid this week
Increasing heat and humidity
Increasing heat and humidity