Advertisement

Warm & Muggy This Evening

Rain chances heading into the weekend
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Conditions will remain increasingly warm and a bit on the muggy side this evening. Look for mostly clear skies, with lows in the 60′s to low 70′s. Sunshine and scattered clouds return for your Thursday, as highs reach the 80′s to lower 90′s. Factor in the humidity, and we could see the heat index in the middle 90′s by afternoon. A front sweeping through the region Friday will bring our next chance for any measurable rain—mainly through the afternoon and evening hours into Saturday. We’re still in an abnormally dry drought situation for our northern counties, so any rain would be most welcome. Expect sunshine again on Sunday, with another chance for rain by the start of the week. The heat and humidity will make a return as well.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Low: 68°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid. High: 90°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with a chance for showers and thunderstorms by afternoon/evening. High: 88°. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Davenport police: Officer shot dog after it attacked him
Robert E. Mitchell, 50, of Moline, is charged with aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony...
Moline police: Man assaulted wife, ran her over with SUV
Jason Rottman, 43, of Bettendorf.
Man sentenced to probation for trying to lure child into car in Rock Island
The LeClaire Police Department, LeClaire Fire Department, and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office...
Police, fire respond to crash in Scott County Wednesday
Galesburg police investigating after possible human bones found in home

Latest News

Look for a warm, muggy evening ahead, followed by more heat and humidity as we head through the...
Your First Alert Forecast
More humidity
Warm & Muggy This Evening
More humidity
Sunny and more humid today
Increasingly warmer and more humid through the rest of the week.
Temperatures (and Humidity) Rising This Week