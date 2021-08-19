10-year old QC native is an All-American and USATF National Champion

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Sarah Foad, an incoming 5th grader at Cody Elementary in Bettendorf, has the title of being an All-American and USATF National Champion. She runs with the Mississippi Valley Track Club, practicing from April to July and keeps herself occupied with Piano lessons and competitions, cross-country running, and basketball for the other months of the year. Sarah’s coaches from Mississippi Valley Track Club, Adam Hinders and Ben Hulbert, join Sarah on Zoom and share just how great of an athlete Sarah is and their excitement for her achieving this title and accomplishment.

Running the 1500m with a time of 5:12:83, Sarah has the fastest time in the country this year. She ran this time at the USATF National Junior Olympics in Jacksonville, Florida which concluded at the end of July.

